Inauguration: Gov Ishaku begs FG to release N22Bn spent on Federal roads

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo– Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state has appealed to the Federal Government to release the sum of N22 billion of the state’s fund used for the rehabilitation of federal roads across the state.

Ishaku whose plea was contained in his second term inaugural speech, noted that the state’s intervention on federal road projects was to create an avenue for easy movement of persons and goods in and out of Taraba, for economic advancement and development of the state.

He furthered that his second four years in office which kick started immediately after he administered the oath of office, would be used to consolidate on the gains of his first term.

He also assured students, parents and guardians who has been at the receiving end of the strike action embarked upon by lecturers of Taraba state university that negotiations has reached advanced stage and the prolonged strike will soon be called off.

Governor Ishaku also urged those who lost at the polls to accept the outcome of the elections in good faith, and offer constructive criticisms that will lead to a better Taraba state.