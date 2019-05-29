Inauguration : Dignitaries arriving Eagle Square

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – Dignitaries including members of the Diplomatic Corps are already arriving at the Eagle Square for the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term in office.

As expected, there is water tight security around the venue of the inauguration.

All entrances leading into the Federal Capital City, Abuja have been closed ahead of the inauguration.

Recall that the Nigerian Army had on May 4, raised the alarm that some elements including foreign collaborators had planned to disrupt the swearing-in ceremony.

This development necessitated security meeting on the instance of the President at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Already at the venue are the Governors of Edo and Kogi States, Godwin Obaseki and Yahaya Bello respectively and some of the outgoing ministers alongside members of the Diplomatic Corps.

Also at the venue are members of the National Assembly, the National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and the judiciary.

The Guard of Honour Parade comprising different military formation, army, navy and the air force and the Police are already entertaining guests.

Security lock down Abuja for Buhari’s inauguration

Meanwhile, due to the inauguration motorists and travellers intending to connect other parts of the country through Abuja are currently facing hard times from both the Kaduna, Lokoja and Keffi entrant axis.

Security agents have mounted road checks causing traffic gridlock which began as early as 6:00am in most part of the city. Residents intending to move from one part of the city to another have also been held in the traffic for hours.

Guests living the fringes Abuja also invited to programme have been caught in the long traffic.

Inauguration: Service chiefs assure Buhari of tight security

Commuters frustrated in the traffic are packed by the road sides waiting for when the situation will subside.

President Buhari will be sworn-in alongside his vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo by the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed.

Inauguration: Make every day of your second-term ‘a Rule of Law Day’, SERAP tells Buhari