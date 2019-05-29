Inauguration: Buhari as an epitome of good leadership – Ogboru

The governorship candidate of All Progressive Congress, APC and Co-ordinator, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Delta State, Olorogun Great Ovedje Ogboru, has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari on his swearing-in as President and Commander-In-Chief of Armed Forces.

Ogboru in a statement made available to newsmen, has also described President Muhammadu Buhari as an epitome of good leadership as he takes the nation to a greater height and level of development

The statement said as President Mohammadu Buhari takes another lead to commence his second term in office today, the All Progressive Congress (APC) Delta State chapter, heartily congratulates him as their gallantry leader who has meant well for the overall wellbeing of Nigerian as an entity.

The statement had expressed a vote of explicit confidence in Mr. President’s leadership quality and attributes, saying that his continued pursiut for economic repositioning, infrastructural renewal, agricultural revolution, war against graft, educational development has proven him a man of integrity.

The statement further reads, “As the President leads this great nation to the next level, the All Progressive Congress and the good people ofDelta State wish our exemplary leader, a renewed vigor, good health, greater strides and God’s guidance.

“We have no doubt that the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari will not only strengthens the unity of our great nation, we are confident that as you assume office, Nigeria will be greater and stronger in unity, wealth and sustainable development.”