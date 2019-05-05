Inactive Eastern Railway, part of marginalization – Archbishop Chukwuma

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- ARCHBISHOP Emmanuel Chukwuma of Enugu Anglican Ecclesiastical province has described the non functional Eastern railway as part of marginalization of the people of Eastern Nigeria Region.

The clergy lamented that whereas even the more recent Abuja-Kaduna railway was in full swing and Lagos-Kano railway functional, it was only the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri railway has remained in comatose, and wondered why.

He challenged the Minister of Transport, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi to ensure that the eastern rail corridor becomes as functional as others to avoid the affected states interpreting the neglect as part of calculated marginalization.

Archbishop Chukwuma spoke, weekend, during the commissioning of newly GIBC-rehabilitated Railway Hospital Enugu.

He said: “I have a challenge to both the federal and state government; they should rehabilitate the road leading to this hospital. Again, people travel from Abuja to Kaduna by rail; people also travel from Lagos to Kano by rail. What happened to Enugu-Port Harcourt rail?

“That rail line if it becomes operational will create employment and government will generate more money. Somebody should tell Chibuike Amaech that the eastern railway must be active henceforth; else we will count it as part of marginalization.

“The people in Nigeria need revolution and the federal government’s next level must carry the south east along.”

Managing Director of Nigeria Railway Corporation, NRC, Mr. Fidet Okhiri stated that the Railway hospital in Enugu was rehabilitated because some of the duties performed by the NRC staff were very tedious and required quality and prompt medicare.

Okhiri stated that the hospital transformation was indicative of the conducive atmosphere created by the various policies of President Mohammadu Buhari administration were yielding positive results.

He announced approval for reconstruction of the road leading to the hospital, saying that “President Mohammadu Buhari’s administration is totally transforming the railway sector of the Nigerian economy.”