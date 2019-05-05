In Anambra, competence, credibility trump zoning

•What determines the next gov?

By Charles Kumolu, Deputy Features Editor

Had Anambra State not been a regular political flashpoint, the question of what determines its next governor would have sounded misplaced at this time, especially this early.

But the proclivity for creating reverberating political scenes, speaks to the relevance of the poser still well over two years to the end of Governor Willy Obiano’s tenure.

Thus, ignoring the centrality of the matter in the race is as good as setting the stage for another biter, very bitter, rancorous and possibly scandalous governorship race.

It is for these reasons that stakeholders are so concerned about the factors that may influence the emergence of the next governor.

One of such indicators, Sunday Vanguard is being made to understand, is zoning which has been a recurring issue since 1999.

But another factor, considered by many more right-thinking members of the political elite in the state is that of credibility and competence.

In fact, the twin-issues are the only ones that could possibly rival the place of money-politics as well as take altruistic pre-eminence over politics of cronyism in the state.

In the case of zoning, which is considered by some as a natural phenomenon in Nigerian politics considering the country’s plurality in tongue, tribe and religion, the case of Anambra may not be an isolation.

It was even a major issue during the first coming of Obiano, when ex-governor Obi ensured that Anambra North produced a governor in line with what he recently described as the spirit of equity.

Sunday Vanguard recalls that at the time, most political actors, especially the opposing side considered it irrelevant in the power equation, but it eventually engendered fair play among the power-producing blocs. Mind you, Obi’s All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has had two governors who are completing eight years each. Therefore, there are some political actors who consign the zoning issue to APGA.

READ ALSO:

The emerging debate over the zone to produce the next governor after the incumbent, who hails from Anambra North Senatorial District, peters into insignificance in the reckoning of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

This argument is predicated on the belief that all the zones had produced a governor since 1999. Former governors Chinwoke Mbadinuju, Chris Ngige, Peter Obi, Virgy Etiaba and the incumbent, hailed from each of the three districts.

To some, this implied that all the areas had been fairly represented such that in the event that zoning would play any role in PDP political calculus in Anambra State, a tabular rassa is needed to start afresh.

An arena of all

Take, for instance, how governorship candidates had served Anambra State and even how the PDP had selected its candidates: Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Social Democratic Party, SDP, 1992 – Anambra South; Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju, PDP, 1999 – Anambra South; Dr Chris Ngige, PDP, 2003 – Anambra Central; Andy Uba, PDP, 2007 – Anambra South; Peter Obi, APGA, 2007 – Anambra Central; Governor Obiano, APGA, 2014-2022 – Anambra North. All these had one time or the other served as governor excpet for the hiccups suffered in-between by PDP candidates.

Therefore, realistically, the PDP has produced governorship candidates predominantly from Anmabra South and Anambra North. Whereas Mbadinuju of the set of 1999 is from Anambra South, both Dr. Uba and Professor Chukwuma Soludo, the party’s candidates in 2007 and 2010, are from Anambra South. Tony Nwoye and Oselloka Obaze, are both from Anambra North. What this means is that the PDP as a political party has only had Ngige from Anambra Central; just as the case can still be made that his governorship has since been voided by the Courts that held that he never won election as governor of Anambra State, therefore, he cannot be referred toas former governor because his electrion was never upheld in the eyes of the law.

Leading the pack of those behind the development of zoning for APGA was the National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Victor Oye, who said his party has zoned the governorship position to Anambra South in the spirit of equity.

He explained his point thus: “Is that in doubt? The zoning arrangement was started by Peter Obi as an APGA governor then.

“Obi insisted that the next governor that will succeed him should come from the northern district, and now that north has done five years, we have just three years to go, and it is very likely it will go to the south. When it has gone round, then it can start again from where it started. Everything about the future is in the hands of God, but as a political party, I would like it to go to the southern district for equity sake.”

The Southern Senatorial District had been represented by Mbadinuju, who was the second executive governor of the state after Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife who hails from Igbo Ukwu.

Qualified and competent

With this denoting that the North, South and Central have all governed the state, those championing a new paradigm want the state to commence an era where the governor could come from anywhere as long as the person is qualified and competent.

Those of this hue are not unmindful of the role of rotation in ensuring harmony amid diversity, but they feel it could encourage mediocrity in the leadership of the state, an instance that was presented with the godfather syndrome of Chris Uba.

In fact, the notion is that without rotation every power bloc would have the opportunity of fielding competent and credible candidates unlike zoning that limits the political space.

Nevertheless, the debate could possibly be a major issue in the 2022 governorship race. If zoning could once produce a governor who was tied to the apron strings of a vicious and reckless cabal, why should any reasonable political leader with good intentions for the hapless people of Anambra not have a rethink?

In fact, it is for this reason that some individuals are insisting that Anambra State having been sufficiently ridiculed enough in the estimation of other Igbos, and by larger implications, Nigerians, the time is now ripe to ensure that the best, competent and credible candidate is presented before the electorate. That individual would be expected to pilot the affairs of the state in such a manner as to harness the potentials that have remained latent.

Sunday Vanguard found this sentiment to enjoy bipartisanship, as a few members of the ruling APGA were gathered to be averse to zoning this time.

Notwithstanding, the pro-zoning people, who are relying on the popularity of the principle in the polity are claiming that ex-governor Obi entrenched zoning in the state with his support for Obiano in 2014.

Obi on his part, has distanced himself from the notion, explaining that the need for equity necessitated his support for Obiano.

“Part of the reason Mr. Peter Obi insisted that Anambra North should produce the Governor after him, despite being alone in the quest, was to give them a sense of belonging in the spirit of equity. Now that every part of the state has produced governor, we can justifiably state that equity has been achieved,” his Media Aide, Valentine Obienyem said.

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, in Dunukofia LGA, who pleaded anonymity told Sunday Vanguard, that it is too early to discuss 2022. He, however, declared that Anambra has grown beyond zoning.

“This is Anambra not just an ordinary state but a place that parades stars. We have the best in every field. There is a mark of greatness in every Anambra person. People should be allowed to aspire and compete among themselves. Our next governor can come from anywhere so long as he is the best among equals. Anambra needs a man who can sustain the template created by Peter Obi,” he added.

His position did not differ from the stance of the party’s chairman, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, who said zoning is not an issue for Anambra PDP now.

“Anything is possible, but the party leaders would sit to take a decision on the issue when the time comes,” he added. and

VANGUARD