Imo hosts Buhari today

By Chinonso Alozie

preparations have been concluded for President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Imo State today.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Rochas Okorocha, Sam Onwuemedo, disclosed this yesterday in Owerri, adding that the purpose of the President’s visit was to commission some projects which included Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport.

However, this is the first time President Buhari will be visiting Imo State to commission projects built by Okorocha for eight years in office.

As stated in the release, “the President and Commander-in-Chief will visit the state (IMO) today to commission some of the landmark projects, including the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, the ultra-modern Police Headquarters, the magnificent Prison Headquarters, all built by Governor Okorocha.”

“The President will be arriving the State through the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport by 10 am and will also Commission the International Cargo Airport before proceeding to the sites of other outstanding projects for Commissioning.

“Including

The release recalled that “The Vice-President, His Excellency, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was also in the State last weekend and equally Commissioned some of the key projects of Governor Rochas Okorocha including the IMO International Exhibition Centre which was renamed after him.

“The Vice-President also Commissioned the Odenigbo Guest House, the new Governor’s Lodge, the Government House Clinic, Sam Mbakwe Road, Assumpta Road, Nnamdi Azikiwe Road, among other notable projects Commissioned by the Vice-President.

His Eminence, Ediden Ekpo Okon and other prominent traditional rulers in the Country, had also Commissioned some projects in the State when they came penultimate week for their post-election peace summit in Owerri including the Complexes in the Palace of Eze IMO.

“His Eminence, Ediden Ekpo Okon and other prominent traditional rulers in the Country, had also Commissioned some projects in the State when they came penultimate week for their post-election peace summit in Owerri including the Complexes in the Palace of Eze IMO.

“The governor himself had last Thursday Commissioned more than sixty of his projects on television and online. And he has always Claimed that he has more than one thousand projects to his credit.

“The good people of Imo State are waiting to welcome the President.

“The governor, on behalf, of the people of the State, wishes the President hitch-free trip to Imo and back to Abuja.”