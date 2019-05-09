I’m still in Speakership race, says Onyejeocha

By Emman Ovuakporie

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, yesterday, declared that there was no time she contemplated stepping aside or accepting a leadership position in the House speakership race.

The Abia State-born lawmaker made the declaration while reacting to reports which claimed that she was stepping down from the race to accept the office of the Chief Whip.

She said: “Why will I want to bargain for anything less than the office of the Speaker? I am a very serious-minded person and do not give in to frivolities and will not be a stooge for anybody.

“I will not use speakership to bargain for anything. It is more comfortable for me to sit down and remain a ranking member than going through the stress.

“I am very much in the race and will engage the members I have not engaged and every other stakeholder. At this level, people should be conscious of what insinuation they give in the media.”

Onyejeocha said she was not worried about the endorsements other aspirants get in the media, adding that as a politician, she knows endorsement does not translate to votes at the ballot.