I’m politically wiser now — Ambode

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—GOVERNOR Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, yesterday, said after spending four years as a governor, he has become politically wiser.

Ambode, who was denied second term ticket by the All Progressives Congress, APC, told State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential villa, Abuja that he had initially thought himself as a techno-politician, adding that politicians learn every day.

He said he was at the State House on a thank-you visit to President Buhari for coming to Lagos State after the Easter celebration to commission some of the state’s projects before travelling to the United Kingdom.

Asked to state what he learned as a politician in Lagos, the governor said: “You see, every politician learns every day. The fact remains that I came in as a technocrat, so I used to call myself a techno-politician but I think I am wiser now. I am more of a politician than a technocrat.”

On why he was at the villa, Ambode said: “You will recall that on the 25th of April, Mr. President paid an official visit to Lagos State and he commissioned some of our projects. It is just significant for me to come officially on behalf of all Lagosians and show appreciation, thank him physically and wish him well during this Ramadan period and thank him for finding time and deeming it fit to commission those projects.”

On what he wants to be remembered for as he leaves office in a couple of days, the governor said, “Well, in another 16 days or so, we will be leaving office but what is important is that I was able to have that opportunity to be elected as governor of Lagos State and to touch humanity in a way that I deem it fit.”