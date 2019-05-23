I’m optimistic Buhari’ll appoint ministers on time — Emefiele

Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN’s Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has said he is optimistic that President Muhammadu Buhari will appoint new ministers on time to help monetary policies thrive.

At the monetary policy committee briefing, Emefiele was asked if he could advise President Buhari to reconstitute his cabinet on time to ensure that fiscal policies aid monetary policy for Nigeria’s development.

Responding, Emefiele said appointing ministers was a difficult task, but he was optimistic that the president would do what Nigerians have asked for.

He said “It is important for me to say that the decision to reconstitute or appoint ministers, I must confess I don’t have all the details. But I do know it is not an easy one given the fact that the president must go through finding suitable and hardworking people that can work for the country from at least the 36 states of the country. It is not an easy task but I am optimistic that since you have called for it, you will get what you want.”

In 2015, President Buhari did not appoint his ministers until October — six months after he was declared the winner of the presidential poll.