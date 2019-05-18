I’m not a musician, I’m an industry hype man with hit songs — Slimcase

Explains how Shaku Shaku’ dance made him a star

Popular street music singer cum hype-man,Oluwafemi Oladapo Oko-Eko, a.k.a Slimcase, rose to

fame a decade after he began his music career on the streets of Lagos. Since then, he has been on the steady rise with brilliant musical collaborations with 2Baba, Peruzzi, Larry Gaaga, Omawumi, Dbanj, Mr. Real, to mention a few.

Career wise, how would you describe 2019 so far?

2019 has been a great start for me. With my single out there, Azaman, ft. 2face Peruzzi, Larry Gaaga and DJ Neptune, topping all charts, local and international.

You’ve been in the music industry for more than a decade but shot to limelight approximately 10-years later. What would you say was responsible for this delay?

It wasn’t a delay it was God preparing me.

What has been your inspiration/driving force all these years?

The slums of Lagos, the street and the people living there in the ghetto and its survival have all been my source of inspiration over the years.

Was there a time you were frustrated and tempted to quit music because you weren’t getting the desired results?

Sure, I was tempted to quit every day. Everybody in the music industry once had that feeling of quitting but passion for the music has been the drive.

As at the time you rose to stardom, did you expect it?

To be frank, not at all. It just came like a thief in the night.

What has stardom taught you?

Stardom has taught me humility, discipline and to keep my circle very small because the walls have ears.

Considering how long you’ve been doing music, how would you describe your career success so far?

It’s been great because I have invested every penny that came in.

What would you say was responsible for your breakthrough?

I think it’s time. That time of ‘Shaku-Shaku’ favoured my kind of music.

Some people describe you as a mere hype man and not a musician. What’s your response to this?

I am not a musician; I’m an entertainer who can entertain you even without music. Slimcase is the first industry hype man with blown songs.

Do you think you’re getting the deserved attention and recognition you deserve?

Yes, attention is on me and attention I deserve.

Given the opportunity to go back in time, what would you change about yourself and what would you do differently?

I wouldn’t change anything, I love the way God has channeled everything for me.

Rumour has it that you claim you don’t drink alcohol, smoke cigarette, weed (Cannabis) or take anything that gets you high. How true is this?

I don’t smoke drink or do drugs I am only a good actor.

In your own opinion, is taking alcohol a sin?

Taking alcohol is not a sin, but drinking to stupor is a sin.

Which musicians did you grow up listening to?

Michael Jackson, Patra, Eminem, Dr. Dre and Wizkid.

Did they have any significant influence on the kind of music you make now?

I didn’t copy their style but their ways of life, the reason they did what they did. So, they have really influenced me in that area.

You describe yourself as the ‘Otunba of lamba’ (Street Slangs & punchlines). Who’s the king and why do you describe yourself as such?

No one can come out to say he is the king of Lamba but the king of street because Lamba comes out every day, so, to be on a safe side I call myself ‘Otunba Lamba’. It’s like the second one, if you want to be the king you’re free.

Looking at how far you’ve come in your music career, what has your experience taught you?

My experiences have taught me to trust in God and in my savings and investment because music comes and goes, so I invest.

What is the greatest sacrifice you’ve made for your music career?

I have invested money that I should invest for tomorrow; I’ve invested time I should spend to build relationships with loved ones on this thing called music.

On breaking into limelight, was there anything you discovered about the music industry that was a big surprise for you?

Not everything you see on social media or TV is real; everything is packaging, so, know what you wish for.

Critics say you haven’t proved yourself as a musician worthy of note because you’ve been doing more collaborations/features than singles. What is your reaction to this?

Slimcase is not a musician I am an industry hype man with music in his hands, the first of its kind the first street artiste Wizkid featured and that’s my pride my Grammy.