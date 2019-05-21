I’m not a land grabber, Lagos monarch insists

By Onozure Dania

LAGOS—THE Oba of Isheri-Olofin in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, Oba Wahab Balogun has denied allegations of harassment and land grabbing by one Alhaji Shamusideen Adebimpe against him before the Lagos State Special Task force on Land Grabbers.

The 92 year old Oba also denied allegations that he encroached on a parcel of land in the area, caused chaos and destruction of property of residents, illegally evicted them from the land and transferred titles of innocent third parties.

At a public hearing headed by the co-ordinator of the agency, Mr. Owolabi Arole in Lagos, weekend, the solicitors of Oba Balogun and Isheri-Olofin Community, Otunba Remi Adeoye and the Secretary of the town, Alfa Isiaka Abogunloko, denied the allegation.

The monarch said: “The land issue is not between Isheri-Olofin or Alhaji Adebimpe, but between Oba Balogun, the people of Isheri-Olofin and Ishau Madarikan family of Idimu.

“Oba Balogun and the people of Isheri-Olofin won a 32 year-old land legal tussle against the Ishau Madarikan family in the judgment of suit No: ID/488/80 delivered on May 15, 2012 by Justice Lawal Akapo of a Lagos High Court.

“The application for stay of execution was dismissed by the same court on October 3, 2012 with cost, while an order of perpetual injunction restraining them, their servants, agents and/or privies from further act of trespass was also granted against the judgment debtors (the Ishau Madarikan family).

“They went to Appeal Court in 2013 in suit No: CAL/662a/013 in which the parties were ordered to maintain the status quo, pending the determination of the appeals.

“As a matter of fact, the petitioner to the Lagos Special Taskforce on Land Grabbers is the one trespassing on our land and two Magistrate Courts have at different times issued warrants of arrest against him.”