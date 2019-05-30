I’m mourning, please no questions, Cossy Ojiakor begs

By Rotimi Agbana
Nollywood queen of boobs, Cossy Ojiakor, is currently in a sad mood following the sudden demise of her mom.
The actress broke the news of her mother’s death on social media yesterday when she shared a picture of her mom with a caption: “Mum, what God has joined together not even death could put asunder. Mum and Dad finally together. RIP.”
Cossy’s mother died barely a year after the death of her father, who died last year.
In a chat with E-Daily, the nutty queen said that they are yet to ascertain the cause of her mother’s death until the coroners’ carry out an autopsy on the deceased.
When it comes to sex I’m a very crazy, wild person, says Seyi Hunter
“She slumped at work; the cause of her death is yet to be diagnosed”, she said.
When E-Daily asked the actress what she suspected could have been the cause of her late mom’s death, the actress said; “She was sick and she seriously missed my late dad who just died last year. We suspect nothing; she is dead and she is dead. We just want to give her a befitting burial. I’m mourning, please no questions”, she said.