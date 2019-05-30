I’m for all—Gov Ikpeazu

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—GOVERNOR Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, yesterday, said he is governor for all Abia people and would not discriminate against any person or group.

Speaking after taking his oath of office for a second tenure, Ikpeazu also said he did not take the bad blood and animosity generated by election campaigns personal, calling on the opposition to join him in the development of the state.

According to Ikpeazu, “the elections naturally came with some bad blood and animosity, but it is the nature of electioneering the world over and I do not take anything that transpired personal.

“As has always been my belief, we must be able and willing to separate electioneering from governance. Electioneering ends once a winner has been declared and governance begins. I am governor, not just of those who voted for me, but of all Abians and residents of Abia State.

“My mandate is for all and I shall do right to all. It is on that note that I wish to once again call on all those who contested the governorship election with me to come and join hands with me so that together, we can work for the benefit of Abians.”

The administration, he further said, would focus on strengthening the quantity and quality of education and improve massively the health care system.

He vowed: “Beloved Abians, it is with a high sense of responsibility that I am, therefore, rededicating my services to you all my employers. I stand here to pledge that I am ready to do more and I shall give my best to the service of this state.

“We are poised to create over one million jobs before our tenure is over. Our administration is a trans-generational one. We will meet the needs of today, while ensuring a solid founda-tions for tomorrow.”