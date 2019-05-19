I’m committed to your welfare, Shina Peller, assures constituents

Ibadan – Mr Shina Abiola Peller, House of Representatives member-elect for Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency in Oyo State, has reassured of his commitment to the welfare of his constituents.

Peller gave the assurance at the inauguration of Shina Ayo Empowerment Programme Office (SEAP) on Sunday in Iseyin.

“I will use my position to ensure the success and progress of the constituency. I will make myself accessible, interact with the people in order to know their problems.

“It is only through such accessibility and interactions that I will be able to know their problems and provide the means of solving them,” he said.

According to Peller, old people aged 80 years and above will be supported.

“We plan to support aged people from ages 80 years and above and our empowerment will be accompanied with investments.



“For instance, we plan to train the youth in agriculture, Information Technology and fashion making, with a view to engaging them and making them earn decent living,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many House of Representatives members-elect and All Progressives Congress (APC) former National Secretary and Yobe Governor-elect, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, attended the programme.

Also present were the Iseyin monarch, Oba Abdul Ganiyu Oloogunebi Ajinese 1, and Chief Imam of Iseyin, Alhaji Babatunde Olajori.

Speaking at the event, Buni, implored the people of the constituency to support the legislator-elect to enable him fulfill his electioneering promises to his constituents.(NAN)