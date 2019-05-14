Illicit financial flows: Fowler, Onyema, ICPC boss for UN confab

CHAIRMAN, Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Mr. Tunde Fowler; Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; and Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye will join other top officials from around the world at a global conference on how to contain Illicit Financial Flows, IFF, at the Trusteeship Council Chamber, UN Headquarters in New York.

President of the United Nations General Assembly, Maria Fernanda Espinosa, who invited the trio to the event scheduled to kick off tomorrow, said the high-level meeting will focus on International Cooperation to Combat Illicit Financial Flows and Strengthen Good Practices on Asset Return.

Fowler, who is also the first Vice Chairman of the United Nations Committee of Tax Experts, will be sharing the African perspective on IFF, as he is also the Chairman of the African Tax Administration’s Forum, ATAF.

Espinosa said the UN General Assembly, in its resolutions 72/202 and 73/222, titled: Promotion of International Cooperation to Combat Illicit Financial Flows and Strengthen Good Practices on Asset Returns to Foster Sustainable Development, mandated the UN General Assembly to hold the meeting.

Similarly, former South African President Thabo Mbeki met with Fowler, ICPC Chair, acting EFCC Chairman, Presidency officials, officials of the Ministry of Justice and other heads of Nigerian anti-corruption agencies last year in Abuja to review the African response to IFF and chart the way forward.