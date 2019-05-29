I’ll waste no time in signing death warrant of kidnapping convicts: Dickson

Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state has vowed, on Wednesday in Yenagoa, that he will not hesitate to sign death warrants of convicted kidnappers.

According to him, this is to send a signal that his administration has zero tolerance for the crime.

Dickson spoke in a radio broadcast, reacting to the upsurge in abduction cases at the Ahoada-Bayelsa axis of the East-West road.

He said that his administration and that of Rivers were collaborating to combat the crime of kidnapping in the two states.

“The assertion that governors are chief security officers in their states is highly debatable and some governors have said that they are not chief security officers in their states.

“Within our limits, we are doing all we can and we will spare no effort. Due to partisan political considerations, we have had running battles of maintaining law and order to run a government.

“In Bayelsa today, we have put in place, a law enforcement and judicial system that once a crime is committed, the criminal is apprehended to face the law.

“It might take time but certainly, we round them up. A couple of the high-profile kidnap cases have been prosecuted and convictions secured.

“I will waste no time in signing the death warrants of the convicts,” Dickson said.