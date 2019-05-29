I’ll step on toes— Ihedioha

l… as Nwodo urges him to avoid sycophants

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—the new Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, yesterday, sounded a note of warning to Imolites, saying he would step on toes in his style of governance.

Ihedioha disclosed this in Owerri, during the Ahiajoku Lecture held at Imo Trade and Investment Centre.

Meanwhile, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo cautioned the incoming government of Ihedioha to avoid those he called 419ers and sycophants if he wants to succeed.

According to Ihedioha, stepping on toes is neccesary to do the right thing, adding that his government will run a focused administration aimed at addressing the disturbing issues affecting the people of the state.

Ihedioha boasted that he has assembled technocrats to make sure he achieved the best in his time as governor.

Vanguard captured the short message delivered by Ihedioha: “Let me appreciate all of you for coming to this Ahiajoku Lecture and I want to also thank you for accepting our message of rebuilding Imo State.

“This is not a day for me to make a speech. On Wednesday (today), when I will be sworn in, I will speak to Imo people. I want you to believe that Imo State must work.”

On the lecture delivered by Chief Nnia Nwodo, he said: “ I appreciate you for your presentation and indeed we are proud of you.

“Let me tell you, we have assembled technocrats and our reason is to make Imo great again.

“Two days ago, the Technical Transition Committee we set up submitted its work and I have not had time to digest all of them. But I must tell you that its work is insightful.

“Let me tell you, in our agenda of rebuilding Imo State, we shall restore sanity and order. We need your prayers to move forward to make Imo better.

“I will step on toes just to get our state right. By nature, I can be a bit impatient. We want to move our state faster than other states. We will remain focused in this government.”

Nwodo’s lecture

While delivering his lecture on how Ihedioha should run Imo State, Nnia Nwodo said: “To make a difference, you must be different. You cannot continue with the old ways and be different.

“You must develop the will to be tenacious, unbendable and resolute in your convictions. You must be selfless. Avoid sycophants, political jobbers and 419ers.

“It is my profound advice that you must make the common man, the poor village fellow as your guage for growth and prosperity. In all you set out to do, you must consistently ask yourself ‘how does it benefit the common man?

“Imo State is the most educated state in Igboland, so I hardly need to canvass here the need to democratise education. But I need to challenge you to change the emphasis to education leveraging on technology.

“On infrastructure, aim at the ones that promote growth not conspicuous consumption. On roads, open your hinterlands and markets so that mobility of goods and services can promote production. Internationalise Owerri Airport even if it means taking a franchise from the Federal Government and inviting foreign partners.”

Roll call

The event also attracted dignitaries from Igboland and other parts of the country, including former governors of Anambra and Cross River, Peter Obi and Liyel Imoke, respectively; and Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Diocese, Anthony J. V. Obinna.

Former governors of Imo State, Chief Achike Udenwa and Ikedi Ohakim; elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu; former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Ernest Ebi; chairman of Zinox Technologies, Leo Stan Eke, and Senator Ben Obi were also there.

Also, the outgoing deputy governor of Imo State, Eze Madumere and the current chairman of Imo State traditional rulers, Eze Imo Samuel Ohiri, among others, were also in attendance.