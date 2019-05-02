I’ll ensure peaceful co-existence among all in Edo — NSCIA state chairman

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

Abdulazeez Nosakhare Igbinidu has been appointed Chairman, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Edo state chapter while Sheikh Suleman Momoh emerged as the 1st Vice chairman. Ighinidu said that he would ensure peace and mutual understanding among Muslims in the state.

He said that a good Muslim, besides calling people to the service of God and humanity must demonstrate same by doing good and shunning evil. The state NSCIA boss noted that as part of the objective of propagating Islam across the state, his executive will come up with programmes aimed at developing the capacity of Muslims in the state.

He said the new executives have concluded plans to inaugurate the local government area chapters of NSCIA for proper coordination of its activities across the state. “I and my team will leverage on the valuable experiences of my predecessors in office, we will build on their achievements while improving on areas that require improvement.

“We will be democratic in our dealings as much as we are committed to the spread of Islam to the nooks and crannies of Edo state and by the grace of God, we shall achieve success in this regard” he stressed.

On his part, Momoh said the emergence of the new set of leaders followed due process adding that one of its goals was to win more persons into the Islamic faith in the state.

He expressed happiness that the crisis that rocked the appointment of an imam for the Benin Central Mosque some time ago had been resolved just as he expressed the executive’s commitment to resolving any misunderstandings amongst the Muslim Umah wherever they existed in the state.

He commended the Otaru of Auchi Alhaji Aliru H. Momoh Ikelebe III, Aidonojie of South Ibie Alhaji Kelvin Danesi and other traditional and religious leaders who ensured that the new leadership emerged contributed to the emergence of the present NSCIA executive, assuring that they will not disappoint them.