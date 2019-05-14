Ikpeazu dissolves boards of 32 establishments

By Anayo Okoli

AHEAD of his May 29 inauguration for a second tenure, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has dissolved the boards of 32 establishments in the state to make way for new members.

Governor Ikpeazu had earlier dissolved the boards of some establishments such as Abia Teaching Hospital and Abia State Health Management.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Enyinnaya Appolos named the dissolved boards to include those of Abia State Water Board; Abia State Transport Corporation; Umuahia Capital Development Authority; Abia State Housing Corporation; Board of Internal Revenue (Abia State Revenue Service Agency); Abia State Road Maintenance Agency; Abia State Physical Planning Board; Abia State Library Board and Open Space Development Commission.

Others are Land Use Allocation Committee; Ekeoha Market Board/Committee; Ariaria Market Board/Committee; Eziukwu Market Board/Committee; Ngwa Road Market Board/Committee; Traditional Medicine Council; Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State and Enyimba Football Club.

Also dissolved are boards of Abia State Passenger Integrated Manifest and Safety Scheme; Abia State Environmental Protection Agency Board; Abia State Oil Palm Development Company; World Bank Urban Development Project; Abia State Textiles Mill; Abia Palm Limited; Abia Newspaper Corporation; Abia State Scholarship Board and Abia Tourism Board.

They are also: Agency for Mass Literacy; Abia Essential Drug Services Board; Agricultural Development Programme; Abia Council of Arts and Culture; State Emergency Management Agency and Abia Worriers Football Club.

The statement directed the board members to hand over government properties in their possession to the relevant offices.