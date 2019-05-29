Ihedioha told to be purposeful, prudent

By Chidi Nkwopara

An appeal has gone to the incoming Governor of Imo State, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, to “be purposeful and prudent, as well as avoid the frivolities and recklessness of the outgoing administration”.

Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Oru, Rt. Rev. Dr Geoffrey Chukwunenye made the appeal in a presidential address he delivered to the Second Session of the Fourth Synod, held at St. Stephen’s Church, Otulu, Oru West local government area of Imo State.

“The deceit of frequent overseas trips, ostensibly to bring foreign investors, when there is no evidence of enabling an environment for investment should stop, especially as the people are now aware that such promises in the past, yielded negative results”, Bishop Chukwunenye said.

The cleric urged the governor-elect to give IMO people a sense of belonging and restore their confidence in governance, as equal stakeholders in the state.

“I urge all Imolites to remember the governor-elect, his deputy and all that will be in his government, in prayer daily. The task before them is enormous and the expectations are high”, the Bishop said.

While saying that the new IMO administration can only succeed through the power and grace of God, the cleric also advised that all should be involved.

“All of us are involved and all of us have a stake in the Imo project. We cannot afford to fail this time”, Bishop Chukwunenye said.

Taking a hard look at the last general elections, the cleric lamented that vote- buying has become Nigeria’s new political puzzle.

“Vote buying has become Nigeria’s new political puzzle and its development is very devastating to electoral mandates. It presents a new challenge for the electoral process. This portends a great danger, not only to our political process but also to democracy as a whole”, Chukwunenye said.

According to the Anglican Bishop, “the implication is that the choice of leadership will no longer be on the basis of programmes or party manifestoes but rather, the highest bidder on election days, no matter how incompetent the candidate may be.”

On the way forward, the cleric expressed happiness that the nation has laws against vote buying and selling, stressing that “they attract adequate punishment and I believe that if they are enforced and some people are made scapegoats, it will deter others from engaging in it”.

He then appealed to government at all levels, to do everything possible to enhance the standard of living of the people, adding that “when the people are comfortable they are most likely to shun vote selling”.