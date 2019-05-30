Ihedioha closes financial transactions in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – The Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, Thursday shut down every financial transactions in the state, till further notice.

Ihedioha through his Special Adviser on Media, Steve Osuji, disclosed this in a statement to newsmen in Owerri.

However, the newly sworn in governor did not give reasons for the instruction.

It also warned that banks and non banks should take note as government would not be responsible for any form of disbursements of fund of government.

According to the release, “Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has directed that all Financial Institutions that have relationship with the Imo State Government should not honour any withdrawal instruction by cheques, transfers or in any form.

“No financial mandates, ISPOs or any form of financial instruction should be treated. All outstanding financial instructions already with banks and financial institutions should be put on hold.

“This directive covers, but not limited to, all the accounts of Ministries, Departments, Parastatals, Local Government councils, Quasi-government Agencies, and all revenue generating organs of government.”

He added that, “Banks and non-bank financial institutions are to take note and ensure compliance as the state government will not be responsible for any disbursement effected contrary to this directive.

“This directive will remain in force until otherwise advised. Heads of government agencies, departments, parastatals, permanent secretaries and relevant officers will be held responsible for any breach. This directive takes effect immediately.”