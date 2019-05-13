Ighalo out for two weeks

Super striker, Odion Ighalo who has scored seven goals in eight matches will be out for two weeks after he sustained injury in the early minutes of the last match which his club drew the 1-1.

Ighalo’s injury was expected to be a major worry for Gernot Rohr as the Nations Cup camping draws near. Igalo who was the highest goal scorer in AFCON qualifiers with 7 goals presently has scored 7 goals in 8 matches for his new club, Shanghai Shenhua in the ongoing season before he got injured in the last match.

READ ALSO:

Coach Gernot Rohr will be praying for his quick recovery as he remains the only goal poacher in the present Super Eagles team. His experience will be needed by Nigeria to progress in Africa’s prestigious tournament

But there is nothing to worry about as Ighalo’s participation in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations is within the time frame for his recovery and his return date if he does not suffer a relapse, would be on June 1, a day before the Super Eagles players are expected to begin training for the tournament in Egypt.

Ighalo is certain to miss Shanghai Shenhua’s next league match against Shandong Luneng, while he is doubtful to face Dalian Yifang and Chongqing Dangdai Lifan.

VANGUARD