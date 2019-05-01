Igbo, Hausas, Yorubas, others don’t hate each other – Lauretta Onochie

By Nwafor Sunday

The impression that Igbo, Hausas, Yorubas and other minor ethnic groups hate each other has been quashed by the social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs Lauretta Onochie on Wednesday.

Onochie who disclosed this via her official tweeter handle, said that Nigerians love themselves irrespective of tribe, religion and educational qualifications. Her words, “Across Nigeria all ethnic groups live side by side each other. They share meals, love, marry and babysit for each other.”

Citing Eleanor Roosevelt, who stated that “Pit race (or tribe) against race (or tribe), religion against religion, prejudice against prejudice. Divide and conquer! We must not let that happen here”, Onochie averred that in every generation, there are always evil men that will try to destroy the nation by selling division, but nobody will divide Nigeria.

Her words, “We are told we hate each other when Politics was introduced but No we don’t. It’s a game the evil political elites are playing. Trolls are the foolish pawns in that game”, she said.