Igbinedion Varsity lecturer killed while escaping from kidnappers

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—A lecturer at Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, identified as Kelvin Izebeokhai, has been killed by kidnappers operating near Okada junction, along the Benin-Lagos Highway.

The robbers were said to have abducted other passengers in the bus late Kelvin was travelling in while the driver of the vehicle was said to have ran into the bush along with four other passengers.

The institution’s spokesperson, Mr. Jide Ilugbo, confirmed the killing and described it as babaric.

He said late Kelvin was a First Class graduate and was employed in the university three years ago.

He said: “It was unfortunate he ran into robbers. The trailer park before Okada Junction is a hideout for criminals.”

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed DanMallam, confirmed the abduction and the death of the passenger.

He said Kelvin died during an escape bid, when the victims were being marched into the forest by the kidnappers.

According to DanMallam “unfortunately, one of the passengers who tried to escape during the abduction was killed by the gunmen.

“The Police went after the kidnappers in the bush and succeeded in rescuing the victims.”

He said the Police were working on a new strategy which entails taking the war to the kidnappers’ den in the jungle, adding that it is the best way to tackle the scourge.