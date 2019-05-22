Igbinedion varsity agog as Lancelot Imasuen’s new flick premieres on campus

…Institution honours Desmond Elliot, Monalisa

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Igbinedion University Okada, the premier private university in the country, last Wednesday, lost its serene atmosphere to a bevy of activities as the institution marked its 20 years anniversary. One of such thrilling events that is still the talk of the town was the premiering of Lancelot Imasuen’s latest family-oriented movie, “ Family First” on the campus.

For the first time in history, the students thronged the institution’s Arts theatre in their numbers to watch the movie, which starred Monalisa Chinda alongside IK Ogbonna as lead characters. Also, Kenyan actress, Ruth Ndulu Maigngi who’s one of the leading actresses in East Africa made her Nollywood debut in the movie.

While the premiere lasted, the elated students who were full of expectations were not disappointed with the excellent performance of the movie stars. In fact, they were busy shouting and clapping their hands until the end of the screening. The institution’s authorities were not left out as they were also engrossed in the movie which preaches unity and love in the family.

Interestingly, after the premiere following a popular demand, the university management approved for the re-screening of the movie on the campus, just as Lancelot Imasuen presented a new project proposal to Vice Chancellor, Igbinedion University, Prof Lawrence Ezemonye, an astute, a cerebral university don, who promised to continue to support and collaborate with Nollywood practitioners to boost the industry.

According to Lancelot, “Family First ‘is a story of love intention and misunderstanding. obsessions of a young man of 20 years old over his mother and immediate senior sister. It’s an unbelievable series of events.” The movie was premiered on the campus to commemorate the 20th founder’s day of the Igbinedion University, Okada, a partner school with Benin Film Academy.

Meanwhile, speaking on the award given to her, Monalisa Chinda said “ I feel incredibly honoured for the leadership award given to me for my contribution to the media and the society at large. I didn’t know it was coming from a university. The life we live now is youth oriented. So, all you have to do is to make more impact on the younger generation. I am going to cherish this award for the rest of my life.”