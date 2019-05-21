If Obasanjo has grouse with Fulanis, let him say so – MURIC

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – An Islamic group, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has asked former President Olusegun Obasanjo to come clean with any grouse he may have against the Fulani ethnic group, saying his recent comments on the threats of Boko Haram and armed herdsmen in the country were unbecoming of a statesman.

Executive Director of MURIC, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, said in a chat with Vanguard that Obasanjo’s attribution of acts of terror by these violent groups to some sort of West Africa Fulanisation and Africa Islamisation Agenda bore signs of mounting senility on his part.

He said: “The ex-President is simply licking his own spittle. Would he have made that speech when he was President? When we started Sharia in 1999, Obasanjo was not outrightly antagonistic. He knows better because he knows the truth.

“Is it senility? Is the ex-President going senile? Otherwise, I don’t see how an he will be promoting lawlessness, dividing the country, and playing the religious card. What has ethnicity got to do with the insecurity in the country?

“If he has something against the Fulani, let him come out and say so. A statesman should not attack any ethnic group.

“It’s a pity that those who are supposed to know better are behaving like kindergartens. It’s so unfortunate. I am grossly disappointed in former President Obasanjo. He used to be more mature. This is not the Obasanjo we used to know, he should go and read his own books.”