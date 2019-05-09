ICC Nigeria says compliance to codes, standards, key to avoiding building collapse

Mr Joseph Otejere, the Chief Operating Officer, International Code Council of Nigeria, (ICC-NNC), on Thursday said compliance to Codes and Standards were key to avoiding building collapse in Nigeria.

Otejere made the assertion in an interview with newsmen in Lagos on building collapse as heavy rainfall sets in.

“We have a situation in Nigeria where professionals and developers are not really adhering to building codes and standards.

“Consideration must be given to the fact that Nigeria has different building terrains, especially when it has to do with high rise buildings.

‘“A design for a building in Lagos or Abuja for instance, may not be appropriate for another building in any other part of the country.

“If, however, it happens that the same design will be used in another part of Nigeria, especially in Port Harcourt, it needs a lot of work.

“Care must be taken to ensure that the design is tailored to the structure as well as ensuring that construction there will be in compliance to codes and standards,” he said.

Otejere said that certification of the designs to make sure it complied with codes and standards were very key, adding that the certification would be done by certified code officials.

He said that Nigeria did not have Certified Code Officials yet, noting that the building sector needed such officials urgently.

Otejere said that the nation’s built environment had found itself in a situation where some building professionals did not adhere to building codes and standards.

He said that there was Nigeria Building Code which had yet to be legislated and applied.

He, however, noted that there was also the International Building Code which Nigeria could adopt and apply.

Otejere said that investigation into the recent building that collapsed in Port Harcourt was traced to overloading of the building by the contractor.

He said that the contractor added structures that were not in what was approved.

