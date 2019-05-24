I would have disappointed God if… – Zoro

By Rotimi Agbana

Nigerian indigenous rapper/model, Owoh Chimaobi Chrismathner, popularly known by his stage name Zoro, who had to relocate to Lagos to pursue his dream career, music, the challenges may have tempted him to quit. But he has been on the steady rise since the release of his hit singles, O42, Otu, Ogene and Achikolo, feauring Phyno and Flavour.

Recounting the challenges he had to grapple with while struggling to stamp his feet on the music scene, he stated that besides his family, friends and people who looked up to him, God would have been disappointed if he had given up.

“Just before my biggest song, imagine if I had quit. My prayers before I had my first breakthrough always reminded me of how much God would be disappointed in me if I stopped. My family also played a very big part, plus I would let a lot of people that believe in me down if I messed things up”, he revealed.

He further revealed that being an independent artiste with a determination to succeed; it took him time to understand the dynamics of the Nigerian music industry.

“Being an independent artiste coming from the east to an entirely different Lagos market, I didn’t know my left from my right. It took me time to find my rhythm; but I’m fine now. I had to live with an open mind, letting myself pass through the required change process”, he said.

Speaking further, he noted that contrary to public knowledge, the Nigerian entertainment industry is not what it seems looking at it from the outside.