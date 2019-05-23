I won’t witch-hunt anyone — Ihedioha

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—Imo State governor-elect, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, has assured the citizenry that his administration will not witch-hunt anyone or group who did not support or vote for his party during the last governorship poll in the state.

Chief Ihedioha reiterated his stand yesterday, when he played host to the leadership of Imo State Council of Ndi-Eze, led by Eze Samuel Agunwa Ohiri, at his Mbutu Mbaise country home.

According to him, “I want to re-assure Imo people that I will not witch-hunt anybody or group who neither voted for me nor my party in the last election.

“I had already extended my hands of fellowship to the former governorship contestants immediately the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared me winner.”

The governor-elect equally used the opportunity to appeal to all stakeholders in the state to join hands with him to “rebuild Imo and transform it to the Imo of our collective dreams.”

While assuring the traditional rulers that his “administration will uphold rule of law, accountability, transparency and due process at all times,” Ihedioha also charged the monarchs to “ensure that they identify the bad eggs within their various communities and report such people to the relevant security agency for immediate action.”

He stressed that Imo, under his watch, will ensure that the autonomy status of their various communities are respected.

Ihedioha commended the traditional rulers for receiving him and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, campaign train in all the local government areas visited during the election, stressing that at no point did any traditional ruler decline to grant them audience.

Continuing, he urged the traditional rulers to always carry their people along, while emphasising that his duty as a governor “will not be to select traditional rulers for communities but abide by the wishes of the people” adding that “the incoming administration will allow communities choose their monarchs to ensure unity, peace and harmony across the communities.”

Speaking earlier, Eze Ohiri, who congratulated the governor-elect on his victory at the last governorship election in the state, described his victory as “an act of God and a collective will of Ndi Imo.”

He assured Ihedioha of the support of the traditional rulers in making sure that his messages and policies are taken to the grassroots.

“We have no doubt that the governor-elect will bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment, having served as the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, where he maintained an unbeatable track record and antecedents,” Eze Ohiri said.

The delegation had representatives of traditional rulers from the 27 local government areas in the state.