I won’t give up on Iheanacho, says Leicester coach

Leicester City boss, Brendan Rodgers has said he has plans to revive misfiring striker, Kelechi Iheanacho and restore his lost confidence.

Iheanacho through the season failed to measure up, scoring just twice for Leicester in 36 games. He had a good chance to redeem himself against Manchester City in a highly heated game, but he failed to find the net, drawing more criticisms.

Rodgers though admits that a loan switch so the 22-year-old can get more game time, start scoring some goals again and get his confidence back, could be an option for him, believes there is still plenty of potential to improve and develop the young City striker.

“It’s a possibility, it’s not something I’m thinking about,” said Rodgers.

“He’s a boy that’s just got to where he’s got to on his pure natural talent.

“He’s played some games for Manchester City and we’ve seen what he can do in his few appearances there.

“I think when you come into a club like here with a hefty price tag, maybe you can try and force things too much as young player.

“Normally after that season of adaptation then things can happen for you.

“There’s always that possibility[of a loan]. However, my plan for him is to build up his confidence in this last period.

“Then hopefully in pre-season, he’ll hit the back of the net and get the sensation of scoring again. And by the start of the season we have a player who has the confidence.”

