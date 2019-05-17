I was tempted to quit music before ‘Alubarika’ changed my life – Patoranking

Reggae/dancehall singer, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, a.k.a. Patoranking could not hit the limelight after releasing his first five singles, ‘So nice’, ‘Up in the club’, ‘Iya Bisi’, ‘Tonight’ and ‘Park well’, under K-Solo’s Igberaga Records. But it was his smash song, ‘Alubarika’, featuring Timaya that brought him fame and fortune.

In a chat with Showtime, the ‘Girlie O’ crooner who is set to release his sophomore album, ‘Wilmer’, has narrated how Alubarika changed his fortunes as a musician who was determined to succeed at all cost.

“Alubarika made me even more challenged to succeed. It made me hungry to be better and curious to learn the things I needed to be the best I can be”, he said.

According to him, before releasing ‘Alubarika’ he almost gave up hope, but because he was determined to succeed, he pushed harder.

“There were moments I was tempted to quit but they were brief because I focused more on the possibilities than the reasons I should quit. I knew this was what I wanted to do with my life and I was bent on succeeding at it”, he said

He added that at the time stardom crept in, he was expecting it. “Yes, I expected it because I had not only prayed about it. I realized that through my lyrics, I had spoken it into existence.”

Speaking further, the singer who once described his music as “a morally inclined variation of reggae/dancehall music” explained why ‘Girlie O’, ‘Daniella Whine’, ‘Suh Different’ and ‘Available’ seem not to fall within that description.

“Music, as I always say is a spirit and a painting. Like all paintings, it contains uncountable colors and different expressions explain the vibe it has. So also, these listed songs were for the portrayal of the vibe behind the inspiration of the songs. It was all about dance and I chose the physical feminine expression of it to connect with my female fans as well as appreciate how cool they interpret sounds and rhythm”, he said.