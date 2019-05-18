I wanted to die and for my father to know cause of my death

•16yr old girl whose father’s friend defiled confesses

•He slept with me everyday, she says

•He used my daughter’s genitals for rituals, father of raped girl accuses friend

By Victor Arjiromanus

The emotional and psychological trauma now faced by a 16-year-old girl(name withheld as she is still a minor), is better imagined than experienced. At the moment, the teenager who revealed how she was used as a sex toy for four years by one of his father’s trusted friends, has withdrawn into a shell. She also walks with difficulty and cringes when a male attempts to hold her.

The Junior Secondary School 2 student, narrated in this interview, how her father’s 58-year-old friend, Godday Okako,started having carnal knowledge of her daily, for four years, in their apartment at Agbowa community in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Crime Guard learned that her mother who is being treated of mental illness, was taken to the village, leaving her and her two siblings : a boy and a girl, in her father’s care.

But her father, usually left home for work on Monday, to return at the weekend. In his absence, he entrusted his children in the care of Okako, who lived in same building with him.

At the moment, her father , claimed that the victim had lost her genitals and her womb destroyed, as a result of the pills given to her each time the suspect finished having carnal knowledge of her.

Narrating her four years ordeal, she said, “ One day, he (Okako), brought his three children to our room. He said I should look after them while he went to get some things. He instructed me not to lock the door so that we don’t fall asleep when he arrived. I obeyed.

‘’ But at midnight, while asleep, I felt a hand removing my cloth from my body and when I opened my eyes, everywhere was dark. As I struggled to to take the hands off me, I heard a voice saying ‘it is me, Goddy Okako’ and he put on the light from his handset .

To my shock, I discovered that we were in a bush close to the house and he was with a jack knife. I did not know how I got there.

“He told me that no one was here and that if I didn’t corporate with him, he would kill me and abandon my corpse there. When I asked Him what he wanted me to do for him, he said he wanted to have sex with me, but, I told him I didn’t know how to do it, he said he was going to teach me.

“Then, he used his cloths to cover my mouth , as he was doing it. I almost died. When he finished, I felt a severe pain in my private part and I couldn’t get up. He carried me on his back, to the house. On the way home, he told me never to tell anybody including my father about what happened. He said if I did, I would die. When we got home that night, he took me to the backyard and washed the blood on my thighs and pant”

Strange discovery

at this point, she took a deep breath before continuing, ‘’the next day, I discovered that my private part was swollen and I felt severe pains. When I told him about it , he gave me some medicines to swallow and told me that as often as I had sex with him, the pains would stop. Since that day, he had sex with me every day, except on Sundays when my father came back home.

“Sometimes, he used condom, other times, without condom. Sometimes, he asked me to kneel down, and then, he would fix his fingers inside my private part and lick my chest. One day, he put his manhood inside my mouth and told me to suck it, then, something that tested like salty water poured into my mouth. When I tried to withdraw, he told me not to try it or he would kill me”

‘’One day, I told him that I couldn’t feel my genital any more, but, he told me not to bother about it, that he had used it for Juju’, so that no other man will have sex with me in life except him and if any man did, he would die. He also said that if I told anyone, especially my father, I would die.

Relocation

In 2016, her family , according to her, relocated to a new apartment , away from Okako. But her joy and relief of freedom from the sexual abuse was short lived , as her nightmare continued.

She said, “ Okako located our new place and continued. Whenever my father went to work, he would come there to have sex with me, sometimes, when I went to my father’s farm, he would come there and have sex with me too”.

Freedom

She kept sealed lips on all these until last year, when she opened up to her father. She said freedom started from the pricking of her conscience whenever preachings on the consequences of fornication were emphasized in the church. She said she became more disturbed when same topic was treated in school and during admonitions on fornication by her father.

At a point, she said she summoned courage by opening up to her father, saying it was better to open up than die in sin and go to hell as preached in church.

Before she took the bold step of opening up to her father, she said, “On Sunday, December 2, 2018, while sleeping after taking cough syrup, I woke up to find Mr. Okako on me. That was when I decided to tell my father so that I could just die because, I was already tired of life. I thought that at least, if I died , my father would know the cause of my death”.

Admittance

While the narration was on, the teenager’s father kept shaking his head in disappoinmentt and pity for his daughter.

When the lid was blown, Mr Odo, said he was disappointed and managed to keep his emotion in check in order not to take laws into his hands.

He said he reported the matter to his neighbours who summoned the suspect to a meeting where he admitted to the commission.

According to Mr. Odo, “ I never believed my friend would do this to me. He removed my daughter’s genitals for rituals. My daughter’s womb is affected. I fear for her future. When Okako was confronted, he shamefully confessed to committing the crime in the presence of neighbours. The compound people suggested that the situation should be resolved amicably.

They suggested that an agreement be written, where Mr. Okako will sign an undertaken to take full responsibility of the girl’s treatment”.

A copy of the undertaken signed by Okako was made available to Crime Guard.

It reads : ‘’ In 2014, I, Mr. Godday Okako actually had sexual intercourse with the said Ogechi without her consent. It happened that when she was sleeping in the midst of other children including my own biological ones, I carefully carried her outside and had sex with her, while her father, who is my friend was outside.

“Ogechi later told me that she was experiencing pain and bleeding from her private part, but, I told her that the more we do it , the less the pain among others. Hence she began to yield from time to time ”

‘’ In the light of the above, I, Godday Okako from Delta state, make bold to state that knowing full well that I have contravened the Law of the land, I am ready to take her to General Hospital for proper test or medical examination and that I should be held responsible for whatever the medical bills

‘’I also promise that failure to do so within the stipulated period, that is. between today, dated December 10, 2018 and December 17, 2018, legal action should be taken against me in the court of Law. Also, I will not make any attempt to talk to her (Ogechi) let alone engaging her in sexual activities.

‘’The most regrettable aspect of it was that on the December 2, 2018, the devil lured me into it again, and I visited their house and raped her once more and that was how she decided to tell her father, my friend”.

But the victim’s father said that the suspect did not keep to the terms of agreement, consequent upon which the matter was reported to the Police at Ijede, thereby leading to Okako’s arrest two weeks ago.

At the station, Crime Guard gathered that he was released on bail after much plea to do what he was supposed to do.

But at the moment the victim’s father said Okako had fled his abode and efforts to reach him failed, as his phone is switched off. He said,

Sources at Ijede Police division confirmed that the matter was reported there. The Investigation Police Officer ,IPO was said to have expressed disappointment over Okako’s disappearance. Efforts are however on to ensure his arrest and prosecution .