I started my political race with Omatseye – Ibori

…My father was a great man, who lived a great life – Sunny, KB Omatseye, eldest son

By Paul Olayemi

Sapele — Chief James Onanefe Ibori, the former governor of Delta State, has described the late Industrialist, late Sir Prince Kenekueyero Boyowa Omatseye as one man who led him into politics.

Chief Ibori who was at the Omatseye Villa at the weekend, to pay his condolence visit on the demise of the Patriarch of the family, Sir KB, Omatseye said “He was one man who was a father who tutored me accepting me as his son and I started my political race with him.

“He was a strict and disciplined man who believed in truth no matter who was involved. We will certainly miss him as a principled man. The Itsekiris, Deltans and Nigerians have lost another great man” the former governor added.

Also Prince Sunny Omatseye, KSM, KB Omatseye eldest son, described his late father as a great man, who gave them all what every good father would give his children

Sunny, who said this at the weekend, when Austin Ayemidejor, the Director of Asaba and Osubi International airport visited the Omatseye Villa to console with the family over the demise of the late Industrialist, said: “Our consolation at this time of mourning is that our daddy was a great man. Who lived a good life. His dream was always for us all to live as one. He was Daddy to all, not minding tribes nor nationality, he will be greatly missed”

On Sir Prince Omatseye’s death , Anthony the second son of the late Itsekiri industrialist said “Daddy died in his sleep peacefully here at the Omatseye Villa in Sapele. The morning he died we spoke, we fed him, he ate, and he instructed me to get him peppermint and before I came back he was gone, though he has been down with age related illness. He was my father, my friend and my paddiman. I will miss his wise counsel” Anthony said.

Ayemidejor on his part said the late KB Omatseye was titanic in every areas of life “He was a man who lived for the people around him and his contribution towards humanity was huge and unquantifiable. He is was so charitable without measures and his contribution and vacuum will be too huge to fill”

The Commissioner for Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, Desopadec, Chief Ejaife Omizu Odebala, repressenting Uvwie, Okpe and Sapele constituency who visited the Omatseyes also reacted to the demise of the Itsekiri leader.

Odebala, who spoke with Vanguard, said: “KB Omatseye will be greatly missed, his fatherly advice and contribution towards the development of Sapele was enormous, and growing up, I remember how his industries and generosity affected all of us. So, we are mourning his death”

Born into royalty on the 17th December 1927 in Ode-itsekiri, Olu (Big Warri) in Warri South Local Government area of Delta State, he attended the famous St Paul African Church school, Forcados in the then Western Ijaw known today as Burutu Local Government Area of the present Delta State. On completion of his standard 6, he taught briefly in a primary school in Forcados before joining the Nigerian Marine as Personal Adviser (PA) to the Divisional Marine Officer in Forcados.

Drafted into politics by Chief Festus Okotie Eboh, Sir KB Omatseye, KSC, OFR, was appointed the Organising Secretary in the creation of Mid West Region and rose to become a stauch member of the defunct National Council of the Nigeria and Cameroons, (NCNC). He was a member of the Midwest Censor Board, and was appointed Chairman of Ode-itsekiri Local Council and later became chairman of Warri Divisional Council for eight years.

He was once Vice Chairman of the defunct NPN/NRC in Bendel State and one time chairman of Mid West Amateur Boxing Association and until his death the life patron of the Nigerian Red Cross Society.

KB Omatseye passed on at the ripe age of 91, leaving behind 8 children and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.