I must secure Kastina now, Buhari vows

By Nwafor Sunday

Angered with the killings in Kastina on Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday instructed the Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu and Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin to intervene immediately in the state, and bring a feedback, noting that the state must be secured at all cost.

Buhari, who had just returned from Saudi Arabia, specifically, instructed the security chiefs to find out how the operation was carried out by the perpetrators, not minding the Holy month of Ramadhan, and put in place structures to prevent future occurrence.

Disclosing this in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari expressed shock and vow to fish out the killers.

He admonished that all those instigating violence in the North and other parts of the country will be exposed and made to face the wrath of the law.

The President commiserated with the Governor and people of Katsina State over the losses. He prayed that Allah will comfort those who have lost loved ones.