I make good music but lack funds to promote it – Clido

By Rotimi Agbana

Fast-rising hip-hop/r&b/reggae music singer, Ifebunso Kingsley Ndubuisi, a.k.a Clido may not have the financial backing to bankroll his music talent, he is stopping at nothing to bring his passion for music to fruition.

In a chat with E-Daily, while explaining the challenges he has had to battle within pursuing his music career, the 400-level undergraduate of Electrical Engineering, Madonna University said; “For me, it’s not that hard. Music is something that comes to me free so I do quite ok. It only gets hard when I’m working on a project and the funds are hard to come by but I still make it happen. I’ve got good music, I’ve got the talent. I am the brand but without money for promotion, no one gets to see this talent.”

The singer who would soon be dropping a cypher video titled ‘Inferno’, recalled how popular rapper, Jesse Jagz, MI Abaga’s younger brother and Ice Prince inspired his hit song, ‘Bad’.

“My inspiration was Jesse Jagz, after I listened to his song, ‘Redemption’. I wanted to do something with a reggae vibe, but I wanted it to be hip hop too. His style and the way he flows is impressive. I was also listening to Ice Prince at that time; so it was like a combination of Jesse Jagz and Ice Prince”, he said.

He added that for him, Jesse Jagz is a better rapper than his elder brother, MI.

“I would say Jesse Jagz is a better rap artiste than his brother, MI Abaga. I refer to Jagz as a spiritual rapper most times. M.I is a really good rapper but I feel a spiritual connection whenever I’m listening to Jesse Jagz. Although M.I has a more successful career but I always listen to Jesse Jagz more. Don’t get me wrong, I’m a big fan of M.I too, but when it comes to rap music I’ll always pick Jagz over Mr Incredible.”