I made mistakes in my first tenure – Ortom

Makurdi- Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has acknowledged that he made mistakes in his about-to-end first tenure in office assuring that he would make amends in his second term since valid lessons had been learnt from the mistakes and was in a better position to ensure that corrections were made, going forward.

Ortom who spoke at Saint Augustine Catholic Church Otukpo town, Otukpo local government area, during a thanksgiving service organised to mark the exit of former Senate President, Senator David Mark from National Assembly after 20 consecutive years of representing Benue south district in the Senate.

Ortom said, “I acknowledge that l made mistakes in this my about-to-end first tenure but I can assure Benue people that the mistakes will be corrected in my second term because we have learnt useful lessons which will guide us aright.”

The Governor who urged other politicians to emulate the qualities of Senator Mark said, “his quality representation and indefatigable leadership in the Senate brought stability to the system and added enormous value to our democracy. I am proud to identify with a man who provided mentorship to upcoming leaders.

“I am also a beneficiary of Senator Mark’s benevolence because he was instrumental to most of the positions I held in the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, my emergence as Minister of State and he also supported me to get re-elected as Governor for a second term.”

Also, former Minister of Interior and now senator-elect for Benue south, Comrade Abba Moro said that the former Senate President did not misplace the confidence the senatorial district reposed in him, “no person living or dead in this senatorial district has made such impact Senator Mark made in the last 20 years in the history of Idoma land.

“Nigeria will also remain grateful to him for his impactful leadership and for invoking the doctrine of necessity to save our country from the brink of collapse when the country face the prospect of disintegration.”

On his part, the former Senate President who expressed gratitude to the people of Benue south district for giving him victory in six different elections said, “in the history of this country aside me, nobody has contested election six times and won all the elections consecutively.

“I am grateful for the honour to be a beneficiary of that goodwill from my people and I know that history will be kind to me because I served my people diligently, the rest of my life outside politics would be dedicated to peacebuilding across the country.”

