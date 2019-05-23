I left DELSU voluntarily for greener pastures – Former Provost

By Festus Ahon

FORMER Provost of the Delta State University, (DELSU ) Oleh campus, Prof. Benjamin Okaba has said that he was never sacked by the Governing council of the university, saying he left the institution to the Federal University, Otuoke voluntarily for greener pastures.

Reacting to a publication in an online medium which alleged that he was sacked for financial impropriety, sexual harassment and assault, Okaba, in a statement, said he was never sacked or dismissed from the services of DELSU “but voluntarily left for greener pastures at the Federal University, Otueke where I am currently enjoying the peace of the Lord.”

According to the statement, “My salary payslips up to the time I left the services of DELSU voluntarily and the written communication between the Register of DELSU and myself on my voluntary withdrawal/transfer of service bears eloquent testimony that the Delta State University, Abraka never sacked, dismissed or terminated my appointment” as the publication portrays.

Saying that he had no case of sexual harassment or assault, he said: “It may suffice to note that the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission and the Department of State Security carried out full scale investigation into the same allegation of financial impropriety in November 2015 for which l was found not guilty.

“A circular referenced ICPC/BO/INV/T.A/24 for which ICPC completed exonerated me of all the allegations of fraud/financial impropriety as Provost of the Oleh campus of the Delta State University, Abraka bears a testimony to this fact.”

“If there were any issues of sexual harassment and assault made against me, the authorities of DELSU would have done everything possible to persecute and/or arraign me before a panel.”

He said he is presently the Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Federal University , Otuoke.