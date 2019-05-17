I encountered troubles for 8 years — Okorocha

By Chinonso Alozie

Outgoing Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, yesterday said that in his eight years as governor, he went through a lot of troubles to develop Imo State.

Okorocha spoke in Owerri during a prayer meeting by Women of Divine Destiny Initiative, WODDI, organised by his wife, Nkechi Okorocha at Imo International Convention Centre, IICC.

According to Okorocha, in 2011, he came up with the slogan of Rescue Mission, because he met Imo State in a situation begging for “true governance.”

The governor also used the opportunity to apologise to those he might have wronged in his eight years in office.

He said: “Mind you, my coming to power was without the elites or the big names in Imo politics. None was with me. But the masses of Imo State were with me and are still with me.

“So, because of the serious task of developing Imo State of our collective dreams and aspirations, I tagged this administration, Rescue Mission Administration. I swore before the Almighty God and declared that Imo must be better.

Also read:

“But in the course of this government, I must confess to you that we have gone through a lot of troubles and opposition to get to where we are today. Today, the entire landscape of Imo is dotted with landmarks and verifiable projects which are there for all to see.

“The Rescue Mission Administration, knowing that education was the bedrock of our economic life, started and declared free education at the primary, secondary and tertiary institutions to attract our teaming children back into the classrooms.

“So, Imo State today is the only state where there is free education from primary to university levels. As a result of this development, Imo State has continued to hold the ace in the enrolment of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, in Nigeria for seven years running now.”

“My job as your governor has been made a lot mere easier by the hands of fellowship which you Imolites have extended to me including working with other key individuals that understand the essence of good governance with a high sense of duty to deliver.”

“But let me use this opportunity to appreciate all the Rescue Mission team who have helped me in ways too numerous to mention in achieving these great strides for our dear State.”

The governor pleaded that “I also do know that in the process of redeeming Imo, I did not have to follow the rules. So, my apologies to anyone whom I may have touched negatively in this process of governance.

“In all, I want to thank, first of all, my lovely wife, Nneoma Nkechi Rochas Okorocha, my entire family and indeed all Imolites who gave us their support to get this far.”

In her remark, the wife of Okorocha said: “I want to thank God Almighty that I was privileged to be the wife of the governor of Imo State. Again, let me use this opportunity to thank the man His Excellency, Owelle Anayo Rochas Okorocha (OON), who God used to make me stand before you as the wife of the Executive Governor of Imo State.

“For me, today is a wonderful day, to take stock of how it all started, to take stock of all the experiences and to take stock of the great achievements recorded under me, with the Women of Divine Destiny Initiative (WODDI) under the watch of the Rescue Mission Administration.”

Vanguard