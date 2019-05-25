I don’t believe boobs have the ability to open doors – Stella Idika

By Juliet Ebirim

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Stella Idika is undoubtedly becoming the rave of the industry at the moment. Known for her roles in movies like Empire, Soldier Boy, Woman In Me and Descendants of Jezebel among others, the busty Public Administration graduate of Lagos State University isn’t resting on her oars in her career pursuit. In a chat with Juliet Ebirim, she shares her experiences, struggles and hopes. Read on…

What are you currently working on?

I’m working on a few projects. The one I’m on presently is titled “Ribbon”. It is at the post-production level at the moment and will be out soon.

Can you mention some of the movies you’ve done?

Car Wash Babes, End Time Choir, 24 Hours To My Wedding, Insecure, The Americana, My Bride Price, Ikenna, Beware, Wounded, to mention a few.

Most challenging role so far?

The truth is that every movie comes with its own challenge. But none has really been too tough for me to handle.

How has it been with you generally?

Life has been fair enough. I thank God so far, more especially for the gift of life.

How would you describe yourself?

I’m a simple and easy going lady. I may not want to blow my own trumpet, but I like to refer to myself as generous, industrious, God-fearing, quiet and hardworking.

Going down memory lane… How and when did you start acting?

I started acting in 2004, when I attended an audition with a friend. As fate would have it, I got a role and the roles kept coming afterwards. Then I featured in movies like Soldier Boys, Father Laz, Campus Love, War In The Church, Empire etc. But I took a break from the industry for a while to further my education. I came back fully in 2016.

How challenging has it been so far?

There has been good moments and terrible ones too. Challenges are almost inevitable and life as we know it, is full of them. But God in his mercy helps me to overcome them all. There were times when it looked like my efforts were futile, but I’ve come to realize that those times helped to shapen and groom me for what lies ahead. Through life’s challenges, I’ve been able to gain experiences that help me to be better.

What’s your impression about Nollywood?

Nollywood is a fast growing industry, quite complex and promising too. Though we still have a long way to go, there’s room for evolution. Truth is, the industry is better than what it used to be some years back and we have more investors now willing to improve the quality of the movies we make. I believe in a few years time, the industry will become a lot better.

Would you turn down any role?

Yes I would.

Why?

There are certain roles I can’t take. For example, going nude, is a No No for me. Asides that, I’m good.

What’s the worst rumor you’ve heard about yourself?

There was this time a very close friend of mine told someone that I was down with an ailment and won’t be able to face the camera again. She said I couldn’t even step out of my house because my skin was peeling, just because she wanted to take a role that was meant for me. Surprisingly, the rumour spread but it wasn’t for long, but I was always up and about my business and people were seeing me, so her lies were quickly dismissed.

Any regrets…

So far, no regrets at all.

What’s that thing you would change about yourself if you had the power?

There’s absolutely nothing I would change about myself… I’m a unique being, one of a kind. (Laughs)

Being a very busty person, how have you been able to handle the attention your boobs draw to you?

(Laughs) I try as much as possible not to pay attention to whatever attention my boobs draw to me. It’s a part of my body just like the other parts of my body.

Would you say they have opened doors for you?

I didn’t know boobs have the ability to do that. My open doors is a result of God’s mercies and grace, not boobs. How can i possibly attribute my success to a body part? (Laughs)

Are you in a relationship at the moment?

Of course I’m in a relationship..

What attracted you to him?

His hard work and generosity towards the needy. He is family oriented, and of course, good looking. (Winks)

Which is more important to you; money, sex or good looks?

They are all important oo… (Laughs)

Moving on, what next for you?

Making preparations for more projects and importantly, working on being the best version of me. There just has to be an evident growth around and within me.