I can’t make fresh appointment into Oodua Group now ― Ambode

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, yesterday, declined to appoint the state representatives on the Board of Oodua Investment Company Limited, saying, I have three weeks left in office.

Meanwhile, Ambode urged religious groups in the state to extend to governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the supports they accorded him since 2015.

The governor, who declined the appeal of the Board of Directors representing the six south-west states led by Mr. Tajudeen Bello, when they paid him a courtesy visit at the State House, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, assured the board that Sanwo-Olu would fill the vacuum sworn in.

He said: “I also want to believe that the incoming Governor, as far as the vacancies in the Board will be immediately carried out once the Governor-Elect resumes. You know I have three weeks left. You can have our commitment that we would put it in our handing over note so that it becomes something of priority.”

Ambode, while describing Oodua investment as a creation of Yoruba hegemony, stressed that the entire idea of the state government was to “be able to use our God found location in geographical terms to our best advantage and that’s what Oodua Investment Group stands for.”

The governor hinted that the state has in the last one year after its admission into the group executed the share purchase agreement to be at par with other five states.

“I am believing strongly also that the remaining part of the Shares will be paid for by the incoming government.

He noted that his administration’s believe in the total economic integration of the South West propelled it to become a partner of the group.

“We are very proud that it is the only regional investment group that is existing in this country right now and because of that I am very happy that I was able to do this at least to lay down the foundation and the framework that would allow the bigger economic integration to take place even with the kind of infrastructure that we have tried to put in place also, we believe strongly that in the overall interest of the country, there is a need for a regional interplay of competences so that the nation can grow its GDP, while we can also grow our own region.”

Earlier at the 34th Synod of the Diocese held at Our Saviours Church, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Onikan, Ambode commended the Church for the support, goodwill, and prayers for the State and his administration, urging that such should persist for the State to continue to enjoy social and economic development.

“As our administration makes way for another, I ask for your continued support and prayers for the incoming government, the Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his team. I pray that as we continue to exhibit our faith in God and support for the social and economic development of our State, the Lord Almighty would continue to answer our prayers and grant the good desires of our hearts,” the Governor said.

The Governor said he was particularly proud of the relationship and massive support extended to him by religious leaders which, according to him, resulted in peaceful co-existence and progress of the State.

“To our Fathers in the Lord and clergymen, I thank you for all you have done to move Lagos forward in the past four years of my administration. I am proud of the relationship and support that has yielded the peaceful co-existence and atmosphere of love and brotherhood. For me, this is the strongest plank upon which the progress we have achieved rests.

“It is also on record that no single religious conflict was recorded in the last four years. The peaceful co-existence of all religious sects is a testimony of our collective heritage in the State,” Ambode said.

