I attempted to stab my husband with knife; begged him for forgiveness – Wife

A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, on Friday, dissolved the four-year-old marriage between a trader, Shakiru Fasasi and his wife, Mary, over threat to life.

Earlier, while testifying before the court’s President, Chief Ademola Odunade, Shakiru said that Mary threatened to stab him with a knife.

He also said that she was abusive.

Delivering judgment, Odunade held that the court granted the divorce, to save a life.

“If not for the angle of threat to life in the case, the court would have appealed to the plaintiff to change his mind.

“Since the couple have no children, and in the interest of peace, Shakiru and Mary are no longer husband and wife henceforth,” he said.

He ordered Shakiru to give Mary N3,000 to enable her pack her belongings.

In his testimony, Shakiru said: “these days, I sleep with one eye open because three weeks ago, Mary took a knife and attempted to stab me. I narrowly escaped with my life.

“That incident happened when she requested for N5,000 from me, but I was only able to give her N3,000.

“I reported the incident at a nearby police station and she was arrested and later granted bail.”

In her response, Mary, who did not deny most of the allegations, said that her husband was a stingy man.

“My lord, Shakiru gives me money that is not sufficient.

“It is true that I attempted to stab him with a knife. I have begged him, his mother and other relatives for forgiveness,” Mary said. (NAN)