Huawei competition aims at inspiring ICT learning in Africa- Tank Li, Huawei MD

Tank Li , Managing Director of Huawei Technologies, Abuja Office, Nigeria, has said that the ICT competition organized by the firm is aimed at inspiring ICT learning in Africa.

This was made known in Abuja during the presentation of the Ahmadu Bello University students who represented Africa and Nigeria at 2018/2019 Hauwei Global ICT competition in China.

Li said, “Huawei understands the value of a good talent ecosystem which is the foundation for a smart future. In the past 30 years, Huawei has made a lot of efforts to cultivate ICT talents by sharing accumulated knowledge systems and best practices.

“Faced with the challenges of the future ICT industry, this ICT competition is part of our innovative initiatives to support and promote ICT skills. We believe that this event will inspire more students in ICT learning in Africa. This platform provides students with a world-class stage to showcase themselves and consolidate the vital ICT needed for Africa’s development.

Three Nigerian students emerged the top three winners in the Global Final of Huawei ICT Competition, in Dongguan, China.

The Nigerian students competed with 49 other teams with a total of 147 students representing 30 countries racing for the global trophy.

One of the winners, Adebayo Abdulqudus, a 22-year-old Nigerian said: “For the past eight months, we left our families, we left relatives, we left our friends, we left out social lives, and we participated in the Huawei ICT competition to win.

“Though we got the third prize at the global finals, our participation, the experience and the opportunity to learn are the most important things of all”.

The Huawei ICT Competition is a global ICT talent exchange event, which comprises of Huawei Authorized Information and Network Academy universities and related colleges (Huawei ICT Academy).

Since the first Huawei ICT Contest held in 2015, the number of participants in the competition has grown exponentially and this has become one of the largest ICT events in the world. The 2018/19 event attracted more than 1,000 universities in over 50 countries around the world. The total number of students participating globally was 80,000including 28, 000 students from Sub-Saharan Africa.

VANGUARD