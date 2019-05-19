How to tackle insecurity, crimes – Oyo CJ

The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola, says the challenges of insecurity and crime in Nigeria can be solved through divine intervention.

Abimbola stated this on Sunday during the 22nd annual Ramadan lecture organised by the Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria (MULAN), Oyo State chapter.

The chief judge said that the month of Ramadan, being the month of purification of the soul, provides an opportunity for Nigerians and Muslims, in particular, to help tackle the country’s ills through spiritual supplication.

“Let us give the solution of Nigeria’s problems a spiritual dimension and if the government cannot do it, this Ramadan period is an opportunity to achieve this,” he said.

Delivering the lecture with the theme, “Sanctity of Trust between the Leader and the Led,” the guest lecturer, Prof. Amidu Sanni, said that the fear of God had diminished in the society.

This, he said, had led to distrust between the leaders and the led.

Sanni, who is also the Vice Chancellor of Fountain University, Osogbo, called for the enthronement of trustworthy and competent leaders to hold various political offices in Nigeria.

He also called on the followership to refrain from constant demand for assistance from political office holders, saying this often promotes corruption.

Earlier, the Chairman of MULAN, Oyo State chapter, Alhaji Adekola Adetunji, said that politicians had failed Nigerians because of their failure to keep to their part of the agreement.

He said a time would come when it would be difficult for politicians who have milked the country dry at the expense of the masses to move around freely.

Adetunji expressed the hope that the lecture would positively impact on both the leadership and followership.

Dignitaries at the occasion included Prof. Daud Noibi, Executive Secretary, Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria, Prof. Kamil Oloso and a retired Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Sulaiman Lawal.

Others were Alhaji Lasun Sanusi (SAN) and Mr Mutiu Agboke, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Oyo State.

Awards were later conferred on some of the dignitaries at the occasion