How to overhaul the education sector —Experts

By Dayo Adesulu

Experts at this year’s Time Management and Productivity/Nigeria’s Employee of the Year Award Summit (TAMS/NEYA Summit), which held in Lagos have called for a total reform of the education sector, even as they highlighted the nexus between a strong educational system and productivity.

The TAMS Summit & NEYA Awards was instituted by SB Telecoms four years ago, amongst other things, highlight issues around employee performance, workforce productivity, and time management, how they impact service delivery, operational efficiency and resource optimization across sectors in the economy. And most importantly, the summit also publicly acknowledges the contributions of awardees to the productivity index in the country.

The convener of the summit and Chief Executive Officer of SB Telecoms, Mr Afolabi Abiodun, who set the tone for the discourse, said the summit’s partnership with reputable institutions like the Lagos Business School/Pan Atlantic University, Stanford Seed, and the Chartered Institute of Professional Management of Nigeria underscored the imperative of education to the attainment of economic growth in the society.

According to the experts, without a comprehensive overhaul of the education sector, which is characterised by decayed infrastructure, dearth of quality instructors, obsolete teaching methods, and out-of-date curricular, it will be difficult for the country to achieve an inclusive economic growth.

They contended that education is an enabler and helps the individual in an increasingly complex world to think critically on any task and devise an efficient and cost-effective way to solve it. Chief Executive Officer, WhyteCleon Limited, Mrs Nireti Adebayo, who chaired this year’s summit, while giving her speech, said there was an urgent need to review the country’s educational curriculum to reflect current realities. She said it would be highly impactful and more beneficial to learners and the economy if the curriculum could be fashioned in a way to encourage high achievers in the corporate world or in industry to teach class occasionally and avail students of their wealth of experience and expertise. “Imagine if a Bismarck Rewane, for instance, were to take two hours of class weekly. One can imagine the quantum of knowledge and information that would be impacted,” Mrs Adebayo said. She underlined the necessity for constant retooling through self development and acquisition of new skills to remain productive in today’s and the future’s workplaces.

A panelist at the summit and founder/managing partner at L5Lab, a venture development firm, Mr Chika Nwobi, said the failure of the educational system is such that many of our youths are not prepared for the workforce of tomorrow. He therefore called for a stronger educational system as well as encouragement of mentorship.

Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr Bismarck Rewane, who was the keynote speaker at the summit, also emphasized the imperative of building a strong education sector.

According to him, Nigeria “needs to build an education sector that is technical, academic, practical, productive, and relevant to today’s needs.”