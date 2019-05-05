How to make agric work for a new Kwara, by experts

Kwara State can become Nigeria’s agric hub if the new administration invests in infrastructure, irrigation and proper harnessing of the agricultural value chain, experts said on Friday.

Speaking at the opening of a two-day Focused Workshop organised by the Kwara Transition Committee set up by Governor-elect AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the experts said the state has the potential to be food and nutrition-secure if it puts the right measures in place.

Held under the theme, “ Realising the Agricultural Potentials of Kwara State – the Value Chain Approach’, the workshop drew experts from across the country who commended AbdulRazaq for seeking practical answers to how the state can harness its agric potentials, generate employment and generate funds for development.

“Kwara has good volume of surface and underground water. But the irrigation facilities are just not there. Once rain ceases, there is a problem. No country in the world develops from rain-fed agriculture. Kwara must invest in irrigation to allow for all-year-round farming,” said Kingley Olurinde, an agricultural economist from the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI), Ilorin, Kwara State.

Dr Sam Okunade, a agricultural expert from the University of Ilorin, said the workshop is a practical demonstration of AbdulRazaq’s interest in truly harnessing the state’s agricultural potentials.

Okunade tasked the new government to study how the regional governments of Obafemi Awolowo, Ahmadu Bello and Michael Okpara developed their regions with strict development of the agricultural value chains.