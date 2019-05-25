How Teni and I connected spiritually on my new song – Lese

Idol Records new signing, Ebenbezer Adeboye, who preferred to be called Lese, is upbeat about his new single, which he believes would change the music dynamics in the industry when he drops it.

The budding artiste whose career has been getting a lot of attention seems to be gradually working his way into the hearts of his fans with his songs and voice as they now see him as the next big thing to happen in the industry.

Recently, Lese was in the studio with wave-making songstress, Teni Entertainer and he described their collaboration as spiritual. The singer said his biggest inspiration was meeting Teni for the the duet, as it turned out that there was more to them coming together than music. He recalled how the chubby female singer inspired him and urged him to put everything in God’s hands.

“The vision is to keep working hard and looking at how to explore new opportunities that may arise. From my end, I strongly feel I am ready for the challenge and I have got what it takes but if my management could still set new collaborations, I will be willing to jump at it.”

Those who have monitored his steady rise in the industry confirmed that his style of music would send shivers down the spines of many established acts.

Speaking in an interaction with our correspondent, Lese who claimed to have been born into a music family described his style of music as Afro-infusion, one that allows him to infuse his style into any sound that comes his way. Armed with breath-taking lyrical contents that may set him apart from the rest, Lese narrated his early days frustration when there was no one to help him amplify his talent to the world.

“Since Idol Records came on board, the story has changed for good,” he said as he relishes his new home where he feels he would be inspired to do more good music.