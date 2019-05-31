How StarTimes subscribers got bouquet upgrade in StarTimes Easter promo

Just recently, leading pay-tv company StarTimes concluded its Easter promotion which commend on April 1st.

The promo gave customers the opportunity to pay for subscription package on Nova, Basic, Smart and Classic bouquets and get an instant upgrade to view a higher bouquet within hours of activation.

According to the company,the essence of the promo is to allow its subscribers enjoy the Easter holiday with access to an array of channels on a higher bouquet than they normally watch and unlimited entertainment at a very little cost.

Explaining further, the company’s Public Relations Manager, Kunmi Balogun said “When you pay N1,800 for two months on Nova bouquet you get to enjoy all Basic bouquet channels for 2 months.

Subscribers who paid N2,600 for two months on the Basic bouquet will enjoy all Classic bouquet channels for 2 months and customers who pay N2,850 for one month and half on the Classic bouquet would enjoy 2 months subscription.”

According to him, “Subscribers who use the dish platform would pay just N2,850 to watch the Smart bouquet for 2 months while paying for one and half months on the Super bouquet gives you 2 extra weeks at no cost”He enjoined subscribers to take advantage of the promo, noting that this was an opportunity to watch more channels on a higher bouquet for less of what it would originally cost.

Balogun added that the company was in the process of rolling out a new promotion which would offer even more value to her subscribers.

StarTimes is the leading digital TV operator in Africa, serving nearly 22 million users with a signal covering the whole continent and a massive distribution network of 200 brand halls, 10,000 convenience stores and 15,000 distributors in 30 countries.