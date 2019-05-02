How reading a book monthly can build children reading culture – Lawal-Solarin

By Dayo Adesulu

Founder and Chief Executive Director, Literamed Publications, Otunba Yinka Lawal-Solarin has said that good books targeted at children at the early age give the right foundation for education at all level.

According to him, children who start reading good books early would develop develop reading habit and chart the way for better future.

Speaking during Lantern Book 50th press conference in Lagos, Lawal-Solarin said: “Every child must read at least one book a month.”

He explained that to ensures every child reads a book monthly, parents or guidance should provide the books and encourage them read the books.

“I can assure you, if children read Lantern tract book for five to ten years, they will be fully prepare to take the future academically,” he said.

To make reading refreshingly fun and bring books closer to the people, he said, “We have our bookstands filled with exciting storybooks, comics and pre-school books at supermarkets, shopping malls, airport lounges and other non-conventional outlets.”

READ ALSOTony Elemelu Foundation unveils 2019 entrepreneurs

He said that to further stimulate the reading culture of our children, Lantern books has flagged off a ‘Leaders Competition’ where children can win one year scholarship and other fantastic prizes by reading at least one Lantern Books story book every month.

In the past fifty years, Lawal-Otunba said: “As part of our contributions to support the provision of sound basic education for the Nigerian child, we have trained thousands of teachers nationwide in Lantern Books Upgrade for Teachers (SUFT) workshops. “We are partners with Lagos State government on Support Our Schools initiative and we have made several donations to motherless homes and orphanages.”

The founder, maintains that his vision for the next fifty years remains to grow education, not just for Nigerian child but the entire continent of Africa.