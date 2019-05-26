How Ohworode facilitated our release from kidnappers den — Urhobo chiefs

By Ephraim Oseji

The Urhobo Traditional Council of Chiefs Lagos, on behalf of three members of the body abducted along Ore-Benin expressway in April, has expressed gratitude to the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, R.L.Ogbon (JP), Ogoni-Oghoro I, for his efforts that led to their release from kidnappers den.

Chiefs Johnson Ojakovo, Omonigho Akpofure and Julius Owanrieta had been kidnapped by suspected herdsmen between Ofosu and Ugbogi along Ore-Benin expressway while travelling to Delta State to attend a meeting with the Ukoko R’ Ivie of Urhoboland at Olomu in Ughelli South LGA.

Owanrieta, who spoke on behalf of the kidnapped men, last week, thanked God and the Ohworodo.

“Our gratitude goes to our father, the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom for acting urgently which led our release. If not for the Ohworode who rescued us by financially empowering the Osu R’ Urhobo of Lagos, Chief Vincent Ogheneochuko Ahwi, to meet the demands of the kidnappers, we could have been dead by now. In fact the kidnapers vowed to kill us all on Friday if their demand was not met,” Owanrienta said.

The Urhobo Council of Chiefs Lagos equally expressed their gratitude to the President-General of the Urhobo Progess Union (UPU) Olorogun Moses Taiga, for his promise to defray the cost for their release. The Council recalled the contribution of Mr. Godwin Etakibuebu “who was constantly in the media and calling on the Federal Government for help”. It added, “We equally thank Osu R’ Urhobo of Lagos, Chief Vincent Ahwi, for taking the risk of going to release them from the kidnapers den.”

We also thank UPU President, Apapa Branch, Mr Ovie Oghenekaro, High Chief Philip Edemete, Chief Godspower Ikpimi and the UPU Youth President, Chief Austin Ojameruaye, for our release and also taking us to our various family homes safely”.