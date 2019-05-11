How military can achieve complete defeat of terrorism, insurgency – Olonisakin

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, yesterday, explained that for the Nigerian Military to completely defeat insurgency, terrorism, militancy and other criminal elements in the country, theatre and field commanders must strictly adhere to the joint operational structures.

Olonisakin,who spoke in Abuja,while addressing participants at the Training Conference organized by the Defence Headquarters, insisted that for the country to end emerging security challenges, strict adherence to extant joint operational procedures and structures was imperative.

A statement by the acting Director of Defence Information, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu,read:”Theatre and Field Commanders have been charged to strictly adhere to the joint operational structures to further combat emerging security challenges in Nigeria.

” According to the participants who were mostly top echelon of the military, strict adherence to extant joint operational procedures and structures will boost further synergy and decisive defeat of the adversary in the fight against insurgency, terrorism, militancy, kidnapping, banditry and other transnational crimes.

“During the DHQ Maiden Training Conference, participants exchanged ideas on modalities to address lapses identified in joint training doctrines, concepts, procedures and policies within the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN). This is with a view to further enhance capacity development of the AFN to effectively tackle current asymmetric threats bedeviling the country.

“Speaking at the event, the Minister of Defence (MOD), Mansur Muhammad Dan Ali, who was the Guest of Honour, described training and retraining as critical component essential to shore up efficiency in any organization, especially, the Armed Forces.

” In his words, “For the AFN, a training conference such as this is crucial to the success of our efforts to maintain conducive security environment for the economy to thrive”.

“Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Mrs Nuratu Batagarawa, the Defence Minister, commended the CDS and the Service Chiefs for placing premium on improving the capacity of military personnel, which he noted, is a primary factor in determining the roles played by the AFN in the security of the country.

“The Honorable minister further expressed the Federal Government’s commitment towards providing the AFN and security agencies with requisite support, and urged the AFN not to relent in the protection of lives and property, as well as securing the territorial integrity of the nation.”

It further read:”In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin stated that military operations were among the approaches adopted by the FG to confront the security challenges in the country. He added that the conference was part of the AFN’s initiative towards addressing these challenges.

” The CDS emphasized the collective resolve by the military and other security agencies to ensure a safe and secure society for social-economic growth.

“The CDS catalogued some of the ongoing DHQ coordinated Joint Operations to include Operations WHIRL STROKE, WHIRL PUNCH, DELTA SAFE, SAVE HAVEN and SHARAN DAJI, describing them as so far successful.

“General Olonisakin urged all stakeholders to fully harness the decisions of the conference in order to promote jointness in future operations.

“Addressing the participants earlier, the Chief of Defence Training and Operations (CDTOPS), Major General LEO Irabor said the Conference was intended to metamorphose into series of training conferences that would be organized by the DHQ to standardize and harmonize the training doctrines and operational concepts in the AFN. General Irabor noted that the outcome of the deliberations would indeed add value to the military institutions, both in joint and combined training and operations.

“At the Conference, a total of eleven papers were delivered by erudite military scholars from the three Services and tri service institutions of the AFN.

“The lead paper titled “Joint Command and Development” was presented by former United Kingdom Commander Joint Operations, Lieutenant General Sir David Capewell (Rtd).

“Dignitaries who graced the occasion were the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas and representative of Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, who is the Chief of Training and Operations, Headquarters Nigeria Air Force.

“Others were former Chiefs of Defence Staff, as well as serving and retired senior military officers. “